Indian embassy's ‘concern’ after row over incorrect map of India with Northeast cut off at Scotland restaurant

The Indian embassy in Scotland on Sunday said it took note of the depiction of an incorrect map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow "with concern" after boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised the matter during a visit to the eatery. Lovlina Borgohain expressed 'hurt' after noticing Northeast omitted from India's map at the restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. (PTI/X/@BimalBorah119) Borgohain had expressed her "hurt" by the incorrect depiction, with the Northeast being cut off from India's map. To be sure, the map was part of the restaurant's branding. The restaurant -- Mister Singh's India -- issued a statement shortly after Borgohain's video, flagging the concern, went viral. However, minutes later, the restaurant appeared to have deleted its Instagram page. Though a statement of corrective measures was issued by the restaurant, the Indian embassy earlier in the day said, "We have noted with concern the depiction of an incorrect map of India at the premises of a restaurant where members of the Indian sports contingent were hosted last evening." The embassy further stated that it raised the matter with the concerned establishment and was assured that appropriate corrective action was being taken. The mission also said the restaurant was immediately “withdrawing the items depicting the incorrect maps.”

'Felt a little hurt': Lovlina Borgohain Assam-based boxer Lovlina Borgohain visited the restaurant in Glasgow with the Indian boxing contingent for a celebratory dinner after scripting history – with 10 boxing medals – at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She noticed that the Northeast had been cut off from the map of India in the restaurant's logo. Flagging the matter to the restaurant management immediately, Borgohain said, "Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the Northeast, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much." ALSO READ | 'Jammu and Kashmir is India's': Diplomat calls out 'incorrect' Indian map at Bangladesh event Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India, who was present at the restaurant, said there was no confrontation, news agency PTI reported.