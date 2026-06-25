Rahul Gandhi backing CJP? Congress MP slams Pradhan's 'B-team of terrorists' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on those protesting over exam irregularities, demanding that the minister apologise to the country's youth and step down over what he described as his failures. Rahul Gandhi slams Union Minister of Education Pradhan for 'terrorist' remark. (R-ANI, L-HT file photo) The row erupted after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) shared an interview clip showing Pradhan referring to the outfit as a “B team of terrorists”. “Immediately apologize to millions of youth” Reacting to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of showing arrogance towards young people who are raising concerns about their future and seeking accountability. Also read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams Pradhan's ‘terrorist’ remark, says minister has ‘blood of 17 students on his hands’ In a strongly worded statement, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Drowned in the arrogance of power, the Modi government has now reached a point where the Education Minister is calling students—who are merely demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future—“terrorists.”

“Dharmendra Pradhan, immediately apologize to the millions of youth in this country and resign for your failures. As for me—go ahead and attack me as much as you want. I said it in Kota, and I say it again: This education system has today become nothing but an extortion racket. I won’t let it continue like this. Ensuring every child gets affordable, quality education and fair examinations—I will never stop raising this voice,” Rahul further added. Also read | ‘Diaper a day keeps the leak away’: CJP makes donation request as Jantar Mantar protest continues Rahul Gandhi said labelling anyone who questions the government as a "traitor" is the BJP's politics. “ Anyone who questions the government—label them a traitor; that’s the entirety of their politics.” What Abhijeet Dipke said Pradhan's remarks were shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised him over the alleged comment.