‘Modi allowed it to weaken CJP’: AAP sees ‘jugalbandi’ in Rahul's protest near PM house, Cong and BJP react

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday accused the main Opposition party Congress of “playing along” with the BJP, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government engaged swiftly with the Rahul Gandhi-led protest near his official residence even as it stonewalled Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitations at Jantar Mantar for weeks. Police detain Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Arun Sharma/PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in a post on X, alleged Modi had got Rahul Gandhi to sit in protest “to weaken the CJP's movement”.

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi, also of the AAP, drew a sharper contrast, writing that while the government had refused to talk to the CJP and Wangchuk through a month-long protest, it began dialogue with Congress “within an hour of Rahul Gandhi's demonstration”. In a separate post, she said the same Delhi Police that stopped CJP protesters from “moving even 100 metres” towards Parliament during Monday's march “let Gandhi reach the Prime Minister's residence”. She called it evidence that the “Congress-BJP is one unit”. From the Congress, senior leader Srinivas BV snapped back at Sanjay Singh's post: “Why are you fuming? Did Malviya write this tweet or Chadha?” — referring to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and AAP-turned-BJP leader Raghav Chadha. Malviya then reacted with a theory of his own: “It is quite obvious that the sponsored protests were never about students. No affected student was given a platform. Opposition politicians frequented Jantar Mantar in search of political relevance, and now we see Congress and AAP squabbling over credit. No one other than the BJP stands for students.”

Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh reached Rahul Gandhi's dharna site and briefly spoke with him in a rare, swift government outreach to an unprecedented protest by the current Opposition. Jitendra Singh later said the government was ready to discuss all NEET-related issues in Parliament, while adding that Gandhi's conduct in staging the dharna did not align with democratic principles. The talks did not defuse the situation — Gandhi went on to appeal to “patriotic Indians” to join the protest, and Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force later forcibly removed and detained him along with other Congress MPs from the site. Rahul's official social media handles, meanwhile, posted some photos of the police action and wrote: “Modi ji, try with all your strength, exert all your might — this fight for justice for students cannot be stopped now.”