Naveen Patnaik seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam irregularities
The former Odisha CM described the situation as “very serious” and “very grave”, saying protests were not limited to Delhi
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should step down in view of the alleged examination irregularities and the attacks on protesting students.
“A number of young students have been violently attacked and injured,” Patnaik said, adding that BJD MPs visited hospitals to meet the injured students and extend assistance.
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His demand comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi, seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.
The former Odisha CM described the situation as “very serious” and “very grave”, saying protests were not limited to Delhi but had spread to several Indian cities and even to areas near Indian embassies in foreign capitals.
Patnaik made the demand after meeting BJD Rajya Sabha MPs in New Delhi to discuss the controversy surrounding alleged paper leaks and protests by students across the country.
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“Like all these serious injuries of young people have been taking place, so under the circumstances I think he should resign,” Patnaik said.
Patnaik said he will return to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for official matters, while BJD MPs will continue to pursue the issue in Parliament.
On Sunday, Patnaik had called for a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination paper leaks, saying the controversy undermined public trust in India’s education system.
The BJD leader, who is also the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly, said accountability must be fixed for what he described as a “lapse of trust”.
“This grave issue, affecting millions of students across the country, must be taken up in Parliament as the highest priority,” he said in a post on X.
Patnaik also urged the government to hold talks with students protesting alleged irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.
“A vibrant democracy advances through dialogue, not silence,” he said, adding that students should be given a platform to express their views.
He said the controversy had shaken confidence in the broader education system and called for concrete reforms to prevent paper leaks, flawed assessments and systemic failures from recurring.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More