Diamond Harbour, Krishnanagar Dakshin election results | Live updates

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Election Result 2026

Results for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kolkata are being declared today, with counting underway across all constituencies in the city. As West Bengal’s political and cultural nerve centre, Kolkata plays a crucial role in shaping the broader electoral narrative of the state. The city’s constituencies reflect a mix of dense urban populations, diverse communities, and distinct socio-economic profiles, making each seat a closely watched contest. Over the years, Kolkata has witnessed significant political shifts, from prolonged Left dominance to the rise of the Trinamool Congress, with the BJP emerging as a key challenger in recent elections. Factors such as voter turnout, demographic trends, and past voting patterns are expected to influence outcomes across the city. Stay tuned for the latest constituency-wise updates, candidate performances, and verified results as the Election Commission releases official figures through the day. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.

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