Assam TMC chief resigns citing lack of support from Mamta Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam unit president Ripun Bora resigned from his post and the party on Sunday citing lack of support from the central leadership. Ripun Bora. (File Photo)

In a letter addressed to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora said that despite efforts over the past two years the party has failed to get electoral success in Assam due to the “perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal”.

Bora said that to counter this perception several suggestions including declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Tollygunge (West Bengal) as a heritage site and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar (also in West Bengal), the place from where Assam’s social reformer Srimanta Sankardev started his Vaishnavite movement, into a cultural hub.

“Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our chief minister Mamata Di (West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee), to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful,” he wrote in his letter to Abhishek Banerjee.

Sixty-eight-year-old Bora, who was earlier the Congress state unit chief, had joined the TMC in April 2022, nearly a year after the grand old party’s second electoral defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly polls.

“The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party that they perceive as being from another state. In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to dissociate myself from TMC,” he wrote.

Bora’s departure will weaken the TMC in Assam ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Though he has not indicated his next move, it is speculated that he could go back to Congress in future.