‘Position no longer holds meaning’: TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

In her resignation letter, Dastidar said she took the decision after “deep mental conflict and long reflection”.

Dastidar attended an administrative meeting on Tuesday chaired by Suvendu Adhikari, despite objections from the TMC leadership, news aency PTI reported.

Dastidar held several positions within the party, including the post of president of the TMC women’s wing.

Dastidar had recently stayed away from important party events and raised concerns over the party’s internal functioning. Despite stepping down from party responsibilities, she will continue as a Member of Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts in the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after openly expressing disappointment with the party leadership.

“I am sincerely grateful for the honor, responsibility and opportunity to work alongside the people that the All India Trinamool Congress has given me in my long political life,” she wrote.

She described her role as chairperson of the women’s wing as “an important chapter” in her political journey, but said she could no longer continue in the post.

“But with great sadness and concern, I am requesting to resign from the post of Chairperson of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress along with other organizational posts, committees and responsibilities of the party,” the letter said.

Raises concerns over party functioning Dastidar also spoke about her disappointment with the party’s internal atmosphere and leadership response.

“It is not worth staying in a position where the indecent behavior of another uneducated and rude party MP on a woman MP cannot be stopped or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained,” she wrote.

The MP said several incidents and allegations in West Bengal over the past decade had deeply affected her conscience.

“My conscience is deeply stirred today, several financial and administrative irregularities including ration corruption, teacher recruitment corruption have given rise to deep anger and distrust in the minds of the common people,” she said.

She also referred to the death of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations linked to the case.

“...the tragic death of PGT doctor Abhaya at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations of a possible cover-up surrounding that incident have hurt and shocked the entire society,” she wrote.

Mentions concerns over IPAC In the letter, Dastidar also raised concerns regarding allegations involving IPAC and what she described as growing “opaque and undemocratic influence” within the organisation.

“I think that if an opaque and undemocratic influence gradually prevails over the organization instead of a democratic political culture, then it cannot be good for the party's ideology and tradition,” she said.

At the same time, she clarified that her resignation was not due to personal anger or resentment.

“I want to make it clear that I am taking this decision not out of any personal anger or pride, but out of my moral responsibility towards the party, democracy and public life,” the letter stated.

She added that she was not leaving the Trinamool Congress and would continue to work for the people of Bengal as an ordinary party worker.