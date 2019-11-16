Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau calls Mahira ‘bade hothon ki chipkali’, her mom slams him for it

tv

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau has showed good manners ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 13 but the image was shattered on Friday’s episode. He teased Mahira Sharma for her facial features and called her ‘bade hothon wali chipkali’ (lizard with fat lips). The Naagin star’s mother Sania was quick to react to Bhau and said he is only bitching about everyone ever since he came on the show.

Talking to Spotboye in an interview, Mahira’s mother said, “I am extremely disturbed with his (Hindustani Bhau) comments. One should have a command on his language especially when you are being seen on National TV. I am very disappointed that he is calling my daughter lizard and commenting on her lips size just to make his video entertaining. I was very happy when he entered the house and called my daughter her younger sister. But with his latest act, I just want to ask how can a brother make fun of his own sister on such a big platform just to get some footage?”

“The only thing Hindustani Bhau is doing inside is bitching about everyone; whichever group he is sitting with, he starts bitching about another one. Also, he is not the person who he is trying to be. Just go and check the videos he has made and posted on his YouTube channel. I also want to tell those who are going on my daughter’s looks that she is the most beautiful girl inside and those who are commenting on her are just jealous,” she added.

After Mahira and Paras Chhabra were sent to jail on the show, Bigg Boss asked Bhau to pick three contestants and make videos about them, without using abusive words. While he was recording a video on Mahira, he called her a ‘bade hoth ki chipkali’ and his choice of words irked her fans, as well as her mother.

A Mahira fan tweeted, “Age per bolna #SiddhartShukla ko, body shaming #ShehnaazGill . Kia ho rahi hai ye badtameezi? what was said about #MahiraSharma was not good. #HindustaniBhau has done it before now he did it again. Even #ParasChabbra shouldn’t have said it #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13” Check out some reactions to the episode:

Age per bolna #SiddhartShukla ko, body shaming #ShehnaazGill . Kia ho rahi hai ye badtameezi? what was said about #MahiraSharma was not good. #HindustaniBhau has done it before now he did it again. Even #ParasChabbra shouldn't have said it #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — Sobia (@Sobia79109604) November 16, 2019

Though It was Mazzak by #HindustaniBhau par ek ladki ko ese bolna nahi chaiye. I know he respects woumen so he said sorry too. Aab isko bahar mudda mat banao.#BB13 @BiggBoss #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #AsimRiaz — Bigg Boss Ki👁 (@BBkiAakh) November 16, 2019

I think it’s extremely cheap of #AsimRiaz for getting excited to use what bhau said against #MahiraSharma . I’m not surprised though. Asim hain hi cheap! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss — Kirti Singh (@Awakentoself) November 16, 2019

