Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav says ‘have come long way from not having even Rs 10 in my pocket to touching people’s lives’

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:44 IST

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently entered Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry, has said he once did not even have Rs 10 in his pocket. He also said that he aimed at expanding his popularity to national and international levels with his Bigg Boss stint

Speaking with Indian Express in an interview before entering the show, Khesari said, “I have survived life and all the hardships it got me. From not having even Rs 10 in my pocket to now touching crores of people’s lives, I have come a long way. And this was an opportunity for me to reach out to more people.”

“I will never change my ideologies for anyone. I will go with dignity and come back with dignity. I will never hurt anyone to win the show. I don’t want to come across in a wrong light that after the show, I don’t even get work offers,” he added.

Ever since he entered the house, Khesari has stayed true to his word - he has never shied away from voicing his opinions. He even had fights with Sidharth Shukla after he confronted him about his attitude towards others.

Khesari also aims for international fame with the reality show. “Bigg Boss is such a popular show that it will help me increase my national and international reach. I am here to stay and so want to broaden my horizons. Bhojpuri industry is my motherland, and I would keep doing more regional films. But I also want to reach out to a bigger audience.” Khesari, along with Shefali Jariwala and Tehseen Poonawalla, were kept in the secret room from where they watched the housemates for a few days before entering the house.

