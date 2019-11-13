Farhan Akhtar upset as censors blur alcohol glasses in Ford v Ferrari, asks ‘why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:12 IST

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reacted sharply to reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked makers of Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s Ford v Ferrari to blur alcohol glasses and bottles in a few scenes.

Sharing a link about the censorship news, Farhan tweeted, “The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres. Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!!”

Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!! https://t.co/Enwi0cBepu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 13, 2019

A Huffington Post report claimed the CBFC has sought blurring of alcohol glasses and bottles from the film and also mute the word ‘son of a bi***’ in one scene.

The report quoted an unnamed studio official as saying, “We know we’ve to blur out the bottles because they carry brand name and CBFC guidelines do not allow that. But a mere glass being blurred out is something I’m hearing for the first time. You know the committee is going to send the print back with such cuts. Can’t do much about it. It’s frustrating.”

This is not the first time that Farhan has voiced his dissent against the CBFC. Earlier, when Shahid Kapoor-starrer Udta Punjab faced 99 cuts at the censor board, he was one of the first ones to speak for freedom to expression. “Power is the most dangerous addiction of all & someone in the CBFC seems to be tripping hard on Lassi in the Sky with Diamonds. #UdtaPunjab,” he had tweeted back in 2016.

Ford v Ferrari is directed by James Mangold and features Damon and Bale as Carrol Shelby and Ken Miles, who took the challenge to the formidable Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans 24 hour race. The film releases in India on Friday, November 15.

