Priyanka Chopra was afraid of Farhan Akhtar while shooting Don: ‘I was scared of talking to him’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said she was scared of her The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar when they were shooting for Don back in 2006. A remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic entertainer, Don had Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka in lead roles while Farhan donned the director’s hat for the movie.

Speaking with Bollywoodlife in an interview, Priyanka said, “I was scared of him, I was scared of talking to him. He was Farhan Akhtar after Dil Chahta Hai and I had just done Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. I was like (makes wide eyes) that I’m working with this director.”

“Farhan gave me one of my biggest films when I was two years in the business. So, he has known me from when I was just learning acting,” she added.

Also read: Kriti Sanon on Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: ‘How is it regressive? The boys are saying it to their partner, not a stranger’

Talking about the Baywatch star, Farhan told the entertainment website, “I don’t see any major changes in her. She is still the same Priyanka that I had met in 2005, to cast for Don. I actually find it wonderful; the fact that she has not changed given all the success and fame and stardom she has seen. That she has stayed true. When she did Don 1, she was very new and now in 2019, she is very experienced as an actor. She has picked up things along the way and that growth, I do see. But who she is at the core, is still the same person.”

Priyanka and Farhan in a still from Dil Dhadakne Do.

After Don, Priyanka and Farhan worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 film DIl Dhadakne Do where they featured as former lovers. The Sky Is Pink has collected a dismal Rs 10.70 crore over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST