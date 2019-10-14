The Sky Is Pink box office day 3: Priyanka Chopra’s film suffers, Hrithik Roshan’s War and Joker race ahead

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:40 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s comeback Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink has registered low numbers in its opening weekend. The film, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, released this Friday, and managed to rake in Rs 10.7 crore in the first three days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film’s performance ‘dull’. He shared the updated figures on Twitter on Monday. “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz,” he wrote in his tweet.

#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

The film was crushed by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’sa War, both of which had released last week on October 2 (Wednesday). According to a report in Box Office India, while War made another Rs 31 crore in its second weekend, even Joker made more money than The Sky Is Pink in the last three days--Rs 11.5 crore. The latest figures take War’s collection to a total of Rs 257 crore and Joker’s to Rs 49 crore.

Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is a love story of a couple (Priyanka and Farhan) spanning 25 years which is narrated by their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker before losing her life to pulmonary fibrosis at a young age.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It received positive reviews from critics and even got a standing ovation from the audience when it was screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.

War, marks the first big screen team-up between actions stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor. War became the biggest opener of the year with a collection of Rs 53.35 crore, dethroning Marvel giant, Avengers: Endgame.

Joker is a psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as the notorious DC villain. Internationally, Joker added $123.7 million from 79 markets, bringing its global total to $543.9 million after just 12 days in theatres.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:40 IST