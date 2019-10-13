Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13: Koena Mitra evicted, Salman Khan declares Sidharth Shukla as Rashami’s slave

tv

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:57 IST

Salman Khan returned on Sunday with the new Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode and made sure it was a power-packed entertainer with multiple tasks, games and guests. The actor began his interaction with the Bigg Boss contestants by introducing the task – ‘Balloons of misunderstandings’.

As per the concept of the game, each contestant was asked to pop any other contestant’s balloon of misunderstanding. Abu Malik chose Koena Mitra’s balloon claiming that she thinks he is against her. Asim Riaz popped Paras’ balloon saying he thinks Shehnaaz Gill will come back to him. Mahira Sharma chose Sidharth Shukla’s balloon claiming he believes he is a gentleman but he isn’t and mentioned his statement that her shoes are better looking than her face.

Paras chose Siddhartha Dey’s balloon claiming that he believes he is cracking good jokes but they are actually boring. Shefali Bagga pops Sidharth Shukla’s balloon saying that he considers himself well-mannered. Dey picked Mahira’s balloon for choosing a wrong man as her date. Rashami chose Shukla’s balloon as he believes that he has done a favour for her. Shukla was the first one to lose all his balloons.

Koena chose Shehnaaz’s balloons as the latter once said that the audience loves watching her mocking people and cracking jokes. Salman took Shehnaaz’s side and explained to Koena that Shehnaaz is cracking jokes and doing it nicely and the show doesn’t fall in the category of ‘dignity’.

Shehnaaz chose Koena’s balloon in return and said, “If I was that intelligent, I would have rather become a prime minister”. She makes it clear that she doesn’t like listening to things which she doesn’t understand and goes on to apologise to her for popping her balloon.

Devoleena chose Abu’s balloon as he believed fans can save popular celebrities if they are nominated. Arti Singh picked Koena’s balloon as the Bollywood actor called her a beggar for asking others to support her. Koena was the second contestant to lose all her balloons.

Later, Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined Salman Khan on stage for the promotion of his film Motichoor Chaknachoor. He said Salman knows troubles of being a bachelor and he knows troubles that come post marriage. Nawazuddin asked Salman to teach him how to become a romantic hero and the two go on to perform on Salman’s hit song, Jumme Ki Raat. He also asked Salman to teach him his trademark style of walking backwards.

Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa entered Bigg Boss house with their ‘Sunny Leone Archestra’ and dedicated a special song to Dalljiet Kaur, who was evicted on Saturday. They also performed a magic show and were joined by a duplicate Madhuri. Devoleena was asked to sit on a throne with a garland of Bollywood stars’ faces and a crown.

Nawazuddin entered the house to judge a task. While Shehnaaz was asked to mimic a ghost, Koena performed her O Saki Saki dance number. Siddhartha Dey performed a romantic dance with Shefali Baaga. All the contestants were handed over wheat flour and tea as a prize.

The 110 minute-long episode also showed the ‘shower torture’ wherein contestants were asked to give honest answers to Salman’s questions. Paras, Shehnaaz and Dey were called in for the torture. Paras correctly named Devoleena as the most understanding girl in the house.

Salman also introduced the power task and called Rashami and Shukla for the same. They got two bombs which other contestants had to diffuse to make them win. It ended in a tie and Devoleena was the tiebreaker, making Rashami win the power card. As the winner, Salman declared Shukla as Rashami’s servant in the house but Rashami refuses to take any of his services and freed him of the responsibility.

Salman finally declared the second eviction of the week and eliminated Koena Mitra from the show.

As the show progressed, Priyank Sharma entered the house for a task and asked every contestant to reveal their targets by crossing their faces with paint. Rashami said she will target Shehnaaz to see her real face which she has only seen during a task. Arti decided to target Shefali as she switches sides in a moment. She said the moment Siddhartha Dey leaves, Shefali has already found her replacement in Paras for support. Mahira said she will target Shukla for being ill-mannered. Dey and Abu target each other and called other masterminds of the game. Paras broke into yet another fight with Abu and said that he wants to give him a reality check. Shukla refused to target anybody.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:56 IST