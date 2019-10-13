Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur claims Shehnaaz Patel is not naive, says ‘she is doing what’s best for her and that’s not wrong’

tv

Actor Dalljiet Kaur is disappointed to be the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house and has expressed her desire to go back on the show as a wild card entry, if given a chance.

Dalljiet had a war of words with Koena Mitra, who is also nominated for evictions this week. On being asked to name a contestant who was a complete waste on the show, Dalljiet told ETimes in an interview that it was Koena and said, “She’s like a ‘boss lady’ who doesn’t really do anything and is not contributing much in the house. She is not making any connections in the house.”

Referring to their war of words on the show, Dalljiet said that Koena should have apologised for being rude to her and should watch what she says.

However, she showed support for Sidharth Shukla, who is believed to be rude towards females in the house. Calling him a good man, Dalljiet said, “He should keep a personal check as he is playing a good game. He is not manipulating anybody.”

Dalljiet also agreed that Shehnaaz Gill is bonding with the men in the house to save herself from eviction. “She knows what’s she’s doing and knows exactly how she’s playing. She is not that naive and innocent. She is very smart and intelligent. She has seen the world and is doing what’s best for her and that’s probably not wrong,” she said.

On being asked to name one contestant who was playing mind games in the house, Dalljiet named Paras Chhabra and agreed that he was being manipulative with the other contestants.

Dalljiet was among the four female contestants to have been nominated for evictions. While Shehnaaz was declared safe during the latest episode, either Rashami or Koena will be asked to leave the show on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar.

