Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 13, October 12: Dalljiet Kaur eliminated, Mahira Sharma wins power card

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:31 IST

Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar and opened the episode with the announcement of beginning power weekends that will also witness double elimination. The actor said while one contestant will be evicted on Saturday, another will be asked to leave the house on Sunday.

The contestants were surprised to see Salman in his new look as he not just appeared in a non-shaven look but also spoke to them in a hoarse voice. Putting his point across, he asks them to speak louder in the Bigg Boss house and calls out Rashami for speaking in a low voice. She admits her mistake and reveals that she was talking to Mahira Sharma about Shehnaaz Gill and explaining Arti not to misunderstand her. Salman also scolds Mahira and Paras asking why were they judging people for taking footage.

Salman finally tells contestants about the finale in two weeks and only three men and three women will move ahead in this season. He goes on to explain that the eliminated contestants will have to watch Bigg Boss every day and post a picture as proof on social media. One of them will be called on the show and will be asked questions about the show on the basis of which they will be sent back inside the house.

Salman asks men to name three women who they think deserve to make it to the finale. He then asks women to name three deserving men and the majority says Siddharth Dey, Siddharth Shukla and Paras will compete in the finale. Salman says that none of the contestants is trying to be fake as all are showing their true personalities on the show.

Calling Devoleena Bhattacharjee ‘bahu bani babe bani queen’, Salmam says no one understood how she became the queen and asks Sidharth Shukla to explain. He reveals that the actual plan was to make Arti Singh the queen. Amid all this, Paras fights with Shehnaaz and says she has a ‘childish attitude’. He confesses trying to balance between Mahira and Shehnaaz and says Arti Singh is the most confused person. Salman concludes that Paras is the real reason behind all the confusion in the house.

Salman declares Sidharth Shukla as ‘safe’ for next week and jokes that he is currently endorsing ‘Shukla cutting and chopping board’ as the knife is as sharp as his tongue. The actor asks him to name one woman he would like to save from evictions. He names Shehnaaz who is then declared safe. Later, Shukla Shukla tries to mend his relationship with Rashami but in vain.

Shehnaaz says Siddharth Dey gave her a tight hug for long but she realised much later that she was supposed to move back at that time.

The lucky caller asks Rashami when will she show her magic on the show. She confesses of being nervous in the initial days and promises to improve her game.

Salman choses Mahira and Shefali Bagga to fight with each other in the Sultani Akhada. Mahira wins both the verbal as well as the physical fights and bags the power card. Salman calls it the best ever wrestling of all Bigg Boss seasons. As the winner of the power card, Mahira gets the facility of getting her favourite dishes and drinks in the house and also gets to take one male contestant on a date. She takes Paras on a date and tells him how she has never been on a romantic date as no one has ever proposed to her.

Adding an extra dose of entertainment, Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa arrive on the show with their ‘Sunny Leone Archestra (orchestra) and also perform hilarious tricks during a magic show. The two will enter the Bigg Boss house on Sunday.

As the episode comes to an end, Salman evicts Dalljiet Kaur from the house and wishes her goodbye saying that she played with a lot of dignity. Dalljiet looked happy to finally meet her son Jaydon after two weeks. Among the remaining nominated contestants: Koena and Rashami, one will be shown the door on Sunday’s episode.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 08:29 IST