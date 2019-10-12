Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra calls Shehnaaz Gill an ‘uneducated woman’, asks if getting under blanket with boys is her only talent

tv

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Koena Mitra launched a personal attack on co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, calling her an ‘uneducated woman’ and questioning her character.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place during the Bigg Boss Fisheries task. Koena and Shehnaaz were involved in a verbal spat, and Koena called Shehnaaz an ‘uneducated woman’. Shehnaaz flared up, and Koena said that Bigg Boss should conduct a background check on contestants’ education qualifications before signing them on.

According to The Times of India, Koena also asked Shehnaaz if getting under blankets with boys is her only talent. She later told Rashami and Mahira that she hadn’t even heard of Shehnaaz before entering the house, and said that Shehnaaz is taking the support of the male contestants to survive in the show.

In a separate incident, Sidharth Shukla had an argument with Mahira Sharma, in which he said that her shoes look better than her face. Sidharth was criticised by fans for his behaviour. Several people took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of his words against Mahira. One person wrote, “Mahira Sharma is very clear in her mind and she will not let anyone play with her feelings. Go Girl Go.”

In just a few days, rivalries have already started to heat up inside the Bigg Boss house. Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur are the nominated contestants this week.

