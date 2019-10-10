Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Sidharth Shukla for being too aggressive, hails Mahira Sharma

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has become a showcase for all kinds of personalities - while there are contestants who are desperately trying to gain attention by making seemingly forced “connections”, there are also people who just do not want to resort to such fake relationships. After Paras Chabbra fought with Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma looked clearly happy and hailed their friendship.

However, when Paras hinted that the friendship could develop into something more, she outrightly rejected the idea. Twitter hailed Mahira for her move and even before the end of the episode, Mahira Sharma was among the top trending topics in India on Twitter.

Fans praised Mahira on Twitter for not resorting to any cheap tricks for the game. One user wrote Wednesday night, “Just saying, #MahiraSharma is not doing cheap love drama,she is not desperate for any boy,she is definitely not playing Victim card of any kind She shuts #ShehnaazGill’s dirty mouth like a boss She deserves more fans than a j0ker like Shehnaaz. #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

Another tweeted, “#MahiraSharma is very clear in her mind and she will not let anyone play with her feelings. Go Girl Go #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13.”

“#MahiraSharma threw #ParasChhabra in the friend zone 5 times within 60 seconds #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” tweeted another user.

Sidharth Shukla also started trending soon after the episode as Twitter users slammed him for being too aggressive on the show. Through the day, he kept locking horns with one and all inside the house, including his friend Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra.

One Bigg Boss fan wrote, “I used to like #siddharthShukla but not anymore He is rude He is arrogant He is badtameez Last night He was mocking #koenaMitra & #RashamiDesai He is not Gentleman for sure.”

Another tweeted, “ArtiSingh is taking fayda of fight between #SiddharthShukla and #RashmiDesai She’s is forcefully trying to get connected to #Siddhart #Devoleena was making thick parathas #Rashmi was just roasting them But #Siddhart fought with #Rashmi only #Aarti #Shukla r wrong #BB13.”

Even Sidharth’s fans turned against him. One of them tweeted, “First i will support (supported)#siddharthshukla but now i don’t support her because thay are not play very well like #koena #BiggBoss13.”

First i will support #siddharthshukla but now i don’t support her because thay are not play very well like #koena #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/sZHP9NPouf — Harsh (@Harsh9112001) October 10, 2019

