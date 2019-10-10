Deepika Padukone on beating Ranveer Singh in badminton: ‘I can tell you the score but he will be very upset’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone is not just an actor but also a national level badminton player and daughter of veteran shuttler Prakash Padukone. The actor recently revealed that she has indeed played badminton with husband Ranveer Singh and beaten him by a big margin.

The actor was in a candid mood at a recent event when she was asked if Ranveer has ever been brave enough to face her on the badminton court. Deepika looked amused and replied, “Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back.”

Deepika, who wore a floral maxi dress at the event, shared two pictures of her look of the day on Instagram and captioned it, “As if flowers are ever enough!” Her fans loved the look and showered her with praises in the comments section. A fan shared a funny poem, “Mah life mah rules, mah gamla, mah phools.” Another wrote, “You adorable little flower.” A fan called her “My orchid”.

While one of the pictures got over 8,50,000 likes within 14 hours including one from Katrina Kaif; another got over one million likes including one from Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer just wrapped up shooting for upcoming film, ‘83 a few days ago and celebrated it with a fun bash. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Deepika will return to the silver screen in January next year with the release of Chhapaak. She plays an acid attack survivor in the film which is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey.

