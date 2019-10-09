e-paper
Deepika Padukone reveals a crazy thing she did at her bachelorette party before wedding to Ranveer Singh

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed a weird thing she did on her bachelorette party, before her wedding to Ranveer Singh.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed an interesting anecdote about her bachelorette party, before she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018. In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor said that even though she is ‘an old soul’ she can be considered ‘a weird person’.

She said, “I’ve always been an old soul. In today’s context I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird.”

 

View this post on Instagram

"I’ve always been an old soul. In today’s context I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird." Catch our stylish cover star @deepikapadukone open up to Bazaar in the October issue. • • • Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Photographer: Tarun Vishwa (#TarunVishwa) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Edward Lalrempuia (@edwardlalrempuia) Hair: Florian Hurel (@florianhurel) at Artist Factory India (@artistfactoryindia) Makeup: Anil Chinappa (@anilc68) Production: P. Productions (@p.productions_) Fashion assistants: Parvati Mangal (@parvatimangal) and Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) All clothes: Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) All jewellery: Titan ZOYA (@zoyajewels) Watch: Tissot (@tissot_official) #deepikapadukone #bazaarindia

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on

Speaking about how things have changed post the wedding, she said, “I am extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive. For years, I kept all of it within me but now I express things more. I’ve always been an old soul.” Deepika added, “A lot of what I’m able to achieve is because of (Ranveer) — in terms of how comfortable he’s been with my success, or how supportive he is. We’re a good team. We’re still so excited by each other, so inspired by each other. He’s my best friend.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, in a secret dual-ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. They hosted grand receptions upon their return to India. Deepika’s bachelorette took place in the USA, and was reportedly gate grashed by Ranveer.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey. She will reunite with Ranveer on screen in the upcoming sports drama ‘83, based on Team India’s first cricket World Cup win.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 18:08 IST

