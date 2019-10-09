Deepika Padukone reveals a crazy thing she did at her bachelorette party before wedding to Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed an interesting anecdote about her bachelorette party, before she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018. In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor said that even though she is ‘an old soul’ she can be considered ‘a weird person’.

She said, “I’ve always been an old soul. In today’s context I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird.”

Speaking about how things have changed post the wedding, she said, “I am extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive. For years, I kept all of it within me but now I express things more. I’ve always been an old soul.” Deepika added, “A lot of what I’m able to achieve is because of (Ranveer) — in terms of how comfortable he’s been with my success, or how supportive he is. We’re a good team. We’re still so excited by each other, so inspired by each other. He’s my best friend.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, in a secret dual-ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. They hosted grand receptions upon their return to India. Deepika’s bachelorette took place in the USA, and was reportedly gate grashed by Ranveer.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey. She will reunite with Ranveer on screen in the upcoming sports drama ‘83, based on Team India’s first cricket World Cup win.

