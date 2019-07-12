Ranveer Singh on his first reaction to seeing Deepika Padukone after a long trip: ‘I grab my wife and kiss her’

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are known for their chemistry, both on and off the screen. A new comment by Ranveer about his wife has left the internet in awe of their romance.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, apparently of a shoot for Femina, Ranveer was asked what is the first thing he does after returning home from a long trip. “I grab my wife and kiss her,” he said.

The celebrity couple’s fans reacted to Ranveer’s comments emotionally. “I want to kiss him for this!” one fan wrote. Others left heart emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in the UK, where they are filming ‘83, an upcoming sports film directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer plays former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in the movie, about the team’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Deepika plays his wife, who reportedly left the Lord’s ground midway through the final because she was convinced India wouldn’t win.

The cast and crew will reportedly film at the Lord’s ground after the ongoing 2019 World Cup concludes. Ranveer was spotted cheering for Team India during their match against Pakistan. India crashed out of the competition after a semi-final loss against New Zealand.

Ranveer and Deepika have appeared in three films together previously - Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Deepika recently finished filming Chhapaak, about a real-life acid attack victim, for director Meghna Gulzar. Ranveer, meanwhile is coming off two hits - Simmba and Gully Boy.

