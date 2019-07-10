Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hold hands, she calls it ‘complex simplicity’ and wins over the internet. See pic

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood and not without reason. Deepika’s latest Instagram post displays how deep their bond is.

Sharing a picture in which she and Ranveer are holding hands (a close-up shot shows only their hands), she wrote: “There’s something so real about holding hands,some kind of complex simplicity,saying so much by doing so little...X.”

The simplicity of the gesture won over the internet. Not just well-known names like actor Kubbra Sait and Yashraj Films’ casting director Shanu Sharma left appreciative messages, many fans also commented on the post. While one user wrote “Wow i just love this couple”, another one wrote “You make me believe that there is still a true love in this world”.

On the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday on July 6, Deepika had posted a loving note about her husband, expressing a gamut of emotions. She had written: “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...” On Tuesday, she also shared a picture the pride-inspired cake, meant for his birthday.

The two have often posted adorable posts and comments about each other on social media. Speaking about Deepika, he had said how six months into the relationship, he knew in his heart that she was the one. He had told Filmfare in an interview: “I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children.”

Deepika, who completed her commitments for her upcoming film Chhapaak, joined her husband in England for the shoot of Kabir Khan’s 83. While Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen playing Kapil’s wife, Romi.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 08:48 IST