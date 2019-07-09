Ram Kapoor is unrecognisable as he posts pics post a massive body transformation, Internet calls him an inspiration

Actor Ram Kapoor has had a rebirth, quite literally. The TV actor, who won acclaim playing lead roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se and later followed them up with character roles in Hindi films, has slimmed down considerably.

The actor took to Instagram to share some of his latest pictures and the difference is noticeable. Sharing a bunch of pictures, Ram wrote: “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see.” Among the ones to react to his pictures, is his wife former TV actor Gautami Kapoor. Wearing a a dull blue T-shirt, sporting a salt and pepper look and a goatee, Ram is hard to recognise.

Fans have praised Ram for his massive transformation. One fan wrote: “Omggggggg omg what a look Ramji. Our Golu is gone now but you are looking very fit and Hottttttt.” Another Instagram user wrote: “Wait what!! You are beyond recognition. Kudos to your new look. Lost weight & how. Hottie!” Some also wrote that he looked nice even in his older fuller avatar. One user wrote “U looked good even with your weight... but I guess health imp... Will miss” while another one said that she missed the older Ram and wrote “Amazing change sir inspirational changes Hats off to you.... But then too purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the”.

Over time, he has appeared in a number of Bollywood films in character roles. Some of his films include Agent Vinod, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects among others. The latest film in which he appeared in a character role was last year’s Loveyatri, a Salman Khan production starring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. He did a full fledged role in Hamshakals, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and one which garnered many negative reviews.

Ram has had a long working relationship with actor Sakshi Tanwar with whom she did Bade Achhe Lagte Hain for many years. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said in an interview that Ram and she take care not to disappoint our fans. “We have been working together since the last 7-8 years. We always take great care of fulfilling the expectations of our fans and not disappoint them with our work. When people love you so much, it becomes your responsibility that when you come up with a new project, you connect with the audience. We try our best to connect with the viewers.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:48 IST