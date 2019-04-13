Ram Kapoor on MeToo movement: It’s a double-edged sword, risky and dangerous to be a part of it

Actor Ram Kapoor is back as superstar Karan Khanna in the third season of the web series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The actor has paired with Sakshi Tanwar yet again on the show, which rides on the popularity of their romantic chemistry. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about Sakshi, the one trait he shares with his onscreen character and the #MeToo movement. Excerpts:

You and Sakshi make one of the most successful onscreen pairings on the small screen. What makes it work?

We are very lucky that people liked us. We have known each other for a very long time and have tremendous respect for each other from the time she used to shoot for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and I used to do Kasamh Se. So when we started working together, we had that comfort level.

You play a superstar in the series. Do you share a trait with your onscreen character?

I am a very confident guy in any situation, just like Karan Khanna is a very confident person. That’s the only trait I share with him. But other than that, Karan is a very complex fellow, which I am not. I am a very easygoing, happy-go-lucky kind of person, which Karan is not. Karan has a lot of issues.

Is your character Karan Khanna inspired from a Bollywood star?

Ekta Kapoor would be able to answer this because she developed the character but not to my knowledge.

The show talks about a #MeToo case which goes wrong and turns into a murder mystery. What is your take on the movement?

#MeToo is a very powerful weapon that women have today. You can’t really blame them for using that because a lot of men in the industry have abused their power. It’s a double-edged sword, it’s so risky and dangerous to be a part of the #MeToo movement. You really don’t know which side is right and which is wrong. There are enough men who have actually abused their power and women have suffered badly. There are also a number of women who are taking advantage of the movement and misusing it.

I have been part of the show business since 20 years. I think it’s always best to be absolutely clean in all your dealings so that nobody is able to point fingers in any way. At the end of the day, your reputation is all that you have and if that goes away, you don’t have a career.

Apart from Sakshi, is there an actor you would like to work with in Bollywood?

I am the kind of person, I really don’t think about the future or the kind of roles I would like to do or a person I would like to work with. I like to concentrating on the work I have in hand. I immerse myself in that completely and try making it as good as I possibly can. I don’t waste my time thinking too much about the future. I like staying in the present rather than focussing about the past or the present.

Have you signed a new film?

Yes, there is a digital film but I can’t talk about it right now. There are a lot of interesting digital films happening these days. So I am doing one of those with a very interesting cast.

You are an avid biker. Will we ever see you doing action on screen?

As an actor I really can’t chose, I do what I get. But if I do get it, I would love to do an action role.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 10:19 IST