Sakshi Tanwar: I and Ram Kapoor take great care not to disappoint our fans with our work

Actor Sakshi Tanwar, is back with her favourite co-star Ram Kapoor in the third season of their web series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The actor credits the audience’s acceptance of their onscreen pairing as the reason for them doing so much work together. Sakshi plays Dr Tripurasundari Nagrajan, a detox counsellor to an alcoholic superstar Karan Khanna, played by Ram in the web series.

Sakshi speaks to Hindustan Times about the show, her 25-year-long journey in the industry and the online medium that is emerging as the first choice of the viewers. Excerpts:

What makes Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3 different from the previous seasons?

Despite the name of the show being Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, what’s different in this season is that there is no love between the lead characters. Now Ram and my characters, Karan and Tripura, hate each other and don’t even want to see each other’s faces. But life again puts them in a position that they are compelled to come together. There are also new entrants on the show like Hiten Tejwani, who plays my friend and lawyer. I also have a four-year-old daughter Pia on the show and then there is Ram’s friend and his film’s producer, Karishma Tanna. Vatsal Seth has also joined the web series.

What do you like the most about working with Ram?

We have been working together since the last 7-8 years. We always take great care of fulfilling the expectations of our fans and not disappoint them with our work. When people love you so much, it becomes your responsibility that when you come up with a new project, you connect with the audience. We try our best to connect with the viewers.

You two made a great onscreen pair on the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. And now you are back with the third season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on ALT Balaji. Is the online medium bigger than television now?

I think the future lies in online medium. Now the people are so busy with their lives that they cannot wait to watch their show in front of the TV. My own staff, building watchmen, drivers who are always busy with their work are unable to watch TV. Now there is such a facility that you can watch news or your favourite TV shows online, as per your convenience. You don’t have to reach home at 10pm to watch your show. I think future entertainment will be available on your mobile phones.

You shot to fame with daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and have collaborated with Ram on two shows. Do romantic roles interest you more?

I have tried to play various roles. I was an ideal bahu and wife in Kahaani..., played a negative role in Balika Vadhu, then again had a romantic role in Bade Achche. I went on to play a tough anti-terrorist squad chief in 24, was a mother in Dangal, a quarrelsome wife in Mohalla Assi and now I have returned with Karrle Tu Bhi... which is a mature love story. I also did a series, The Final Call where I played an army officer who negotiates with terrorists. I have done all kinds of experiments and feel lucky to have been liked and appreciated in all kinds of roles. I will try to play characters with many shades in future.

Have you signed more films?

I am keeping busy with Karrle Tu Bhi... and we are just three months into the year. Lets wait and watch.

Tell us something about your journey.

It has been a beautiful 25- year journey, did good work and connected with good people. I learnt a lot, grew personally and professionally. Still there is a lot of scope for growth. I will try to add more value to my life with whatever work I do.

Tell us about your daughter.

I have a one-year-old daughter Dityaa. I am currently in a very beautiful phase and able to balance my personal and professional life well.

