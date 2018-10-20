Sakshi Tanwar adopts baby girl, names her Dityaa. See their first pic inside

TV actor Sakshi Tanwar, who has hits such as Bade Achche Lagte Hain and Dangal to her name, has adopted a nine months old baby girl. The actor has named her Dityaa, which is another name of Goddess Lakshmi.

Sharing her happiness, Sakshi told Times of India, “With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life.”

Admit it this pic gives u goosebums #SakshiTanwar pic.twitter.com/pCnOi9JuTc — Divs (@Divyanairs) October 20, 2018

Sakshi Tanwar is one of the most loved actors on Indian television. With shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devi and others, the actor is one of the most recognized named on TV. She played Aamir Khan’s wife in Dangal. She also has an unreleased film with Sunny Deol, Mohalla Assi.

