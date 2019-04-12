Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3: Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar’s love story takes a hit, MeToo connect adds drama

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3

Cast - Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Hiten Tejwani, Karishma Tanna

Rating - 3/5

Can a hit formula, featuring a much-loved onscreen couple, continue to work year after year? It may, in fits and starts, but exposure sure takes off the sheen. Season 3 of the hit web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is another attempt at encashing the chemistry of television’s most loved couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar and even works in parts; but you want this love story to conclude now, with a happy ending if possible. The show is offers less fun and less romance this time but a #MeToo case ending with a murder mystery makes it topical.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat first season showed the two characters falling in love and the second season was about their wedding, the third has them at loggerheads. Unlike the last two seasons, Ram and Sakshi are not in love with each other, which takes something away from the show that banks on their chemistry.

Watch the Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3 trailer here

With the #MeToo movement changing the landscape of the entertainment industry, the makers incorporate it as a major turning point that leads to a reunion of the lead couple. Ram’s Bollywood career is on the mend but he is a ruthless womaniser and an alcoholic in his personal life. Sakshi plays the victim, caught up between her traumatic past and a promising present.

The show begins with Sakshi and her daughter Pia relocating with her best friend (Hiten Tejwani) to Mumbai, only to bump into her estranged husband, played by Ram Kapoor. What brought about this estrangement?

Ram and Sakshi bring back memories of their first and most successful outing – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain every time they unite on screen and continue to be a treat to watch. With less love and more hate this season, the two actors make it work with their realistic chemistry and their genuine emotions.

Also read: Sakshi Tanwar: I and Ram Kapoor take great care not to disappoint our fans with our work

The show soon goes into the grey zone as Ram uses his estranged wife and their daughter for an image makeover after being accused by a debutant co-star of sexual misconduct. The makers highlight the various aspects of the #MeToo movement and what it can do to people and their relationships. The show gives a closer look at the glamour world, touching upon issues such as stalking, negative media attention and the paparazzi frenzy.

While Ram and Sakshi eventually show signs of reconciliation in the finale, the season leaves a lot of unanswered questions. One remains invested in this romantic saga with hope of witnessing their final union at last.

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:22 IST