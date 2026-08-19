Jimmy Fallon's bizarre dig at Melania Trump: First Lady ‘ran off’ with this politician

Jimmy Fallon speculated on the whereabouts of Melania Trump following a recent report stating that the First Lady has not made any public appearances alongside her husband, Donald Trump, for nearly a month. Jimmy Fallon commented on Melania Trump's lack of public appearances, suggesting she could be with Mitch McConnell. (Getty Images via AFP)

In the Monday episode of The Tonight Show, the 51-year-old comedian humorously suggested that Melania might have "ran off" with another missing political figure: Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Jimmy Fallon jokes about Melania Trump's long public absence "Over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in Long Island and Melania Trump did not travel with him," Fallon stated, as per Daily Beast. "Yeah, people have noticed she's been laying low. In fact, she hasn't been seen in public for 29 days."

While this duration may come as a surprise to some, the late-night host suggested that it was not unexpected for others. He remarked, “Trump heard and was like, 'Big deal. I haven't seen her in private for two years.'”

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Fallon further acknowledged that he comprehends Melania's decision to "take a step back with everything going on" in the political arena at present.

“She's concerned that at any moment she might find herself trapped with Trump inside her catering truck,” he quipped, alluding to the President's recent concealment in the vehicle as part of a strategy to evade an assassination threat from Iran.

Jimmy Fallon quips Melania Trump ran off with Mitch McConnell "You never know! All I know is that it's going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell," Fallon added. “That's all. I just... That's gonna be bizarre.”

Last week, The Daily Beast released a report indicating that Melania has made only 38 public appearances this year, with her latest being at the FIFA World Cup final alongside her husband on July 19. Since that time, Melania has not attended several significant political events, including the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Where is Mitch McConnell? Similarly, McConnell has also been largely absent from public engagements since his hospitalization in June due to a fall and subsequent pneumonia. Earlier this month, the senator announced in a statement that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation facility and will now be working from home as he continues his recovery.

On Sunday, Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear stated on Face the Nation that he has heard "absolutely nothing" from McConnell concerning his health, as reported by CBS News.