Jimmy Fallon's bizarre dig at Melania Trump: First Lady ‘ran off’ with this politician
Jimmy Fallon humorously speculated about Melania Trump's absence from public life, suggesting she might have run off with a politician.
Jimmy Fallon speculated on the whereabouts of Melania Trump following a recent report stating that the First Lady has not made any public appearances alongside her husband, Donald Trump, for nearly a month.
In the Monday episode of The Tonight Show, the 51-year-old comedian humorously suggested that Melania might have "ran off" with another missing political figure: Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.
Jimmy Fallon jokes about Melania Trump's long public absence
"Over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in Long Island and Melania Trump did not travel with him," Fallon stated, as per Daily Beast. "Yeah, people have noticed she's been laying low. In fact, she hasn't been seen in public for 29 days."
While this duration may come as a surprise to some, the late-night host suggested that it was not unexpected for others. He remarked, “Trump heard and was like, 'Big deal. I haven't seen her in private for two years.'”
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Fallon further acknowledged that he comprehends Melania's decision to "take a step back with everything going on" in the political arena at present.
“She's concerned that at any moment she might find herself trapped with Trump inside her catering truck,” he quipped, alluding to the President's recent concealment in the vehicle as part of a strategy to evade an assassination threat from Iran.
Jimmy Fallon quips Melania Trump ran off with Mitch McConnell
"You never know! All I know is that it's going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell," Fallon added. “That's all. I just... That's gonna be bizarre.”
Last week, The Daily Beast released a report indicating that Melania has made only 38 public appearances this year, with her latest being at the FIFA World Cup final alongside her husband on July 19. Since that time, Melania has not attended several significant political events, including the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Where is Mitch McConnell?
Similarly, McConnell has also been largely absent from public engagements since his hospitalization in June due to a fall and subsequent pneumonia. Earlier this month, the senator announced in a statement that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation facility and will now be working from home as he continues his recovery.
On Sunday, Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear stated on Face the Nation that he has heard "absolutely nothing" from McConnell concerning his health, as reported by CBS News.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More