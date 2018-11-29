Ranveer Singh says he knew Deepika Padukone would be mother of his children six months into relationship

Actor Ranveer Singh, who hosted a second wedding reception with wife Deepika Padukone in Mumbai on Wednesday, has said in a new interview that he was always ready for marriage. He was just waiting for Deepika to be ready as well. “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it,” he said.

Speaking to Filmfare, Ranveer said, “I’ve been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go.”

He said that the fairytale Lake Como wedding was what Deepika wanted and it was his duty as a ‘husband of the millennium’ to make her dreams come true. “Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it,” he said, adding that his happiness comes from her’s.

The Padmaavat actor revealed that he was sure Deepika was the one ‘six months into the relationship’. The couple had been together for six years before their wedding on November 14 and 15. “I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he said.

Ranveer and Deepika previously hosted a reception for friends and family on November 21 in her home town, Bengaluru. Spotted at the party were prominent sportspersons and businesspersons. Between the first and second receptions, Ranveer’s sister Ritika hosted a post-wedding party. They will now organise a third reception on December 1, which will be attended by their industry friends.

Meanwhile, their Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra, jetted off to Jodhpur for her own wedding. She will tie the knot with American singer/actor, Nick Jonas, on December 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 10:03 IST