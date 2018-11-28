Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception LIVE updates: Couple shares first official pics
Newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a reception for their close friends and family at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel on Wednesday. Here are the live updates.
-
8:35 pm IST
-
8:30 pm IST
Ranveer’s parents and sister welcome guests
-
8:15 pm IST
-
8:00 pm IST
Here's a closer look at the reception venue preparations
-
7:40 pm IST
-
7:30 pm IST
Will Deepika’s sister, Anisha, get involved in another ‘who wore it better?’
-
7:15 pm IST
What (and who) will Deepika and Ranveer wear?
-
7:00 pm IST
The media have arrived at the venue
-
6:45 pm IST
The Grand Hyatt is all decked up for the celebrations
-
6:30 pm IST
Taka a look at the invitation card
Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The party is expected to begin before 8 pm, and will be attended by close family members and mediapersons. The couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and are scheduled to organise another on December 1, this time for their industry friends.
The reception will be held at the Grand Hyatt, and is organised by Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani. The Bengaluru reception was organised by Deepika’s parents, Ujjala and Prakash Padukone.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como over a two-day affair on November 14 and 15. Two ceremonies - Konkani and Anand Karaj - were held, and official pictures from the festivities were shared by the couple on their social media upon their return to India. Deepika and Ranveer were given a heroes’ welcome when they touched down in Mumbai on November 17.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai wedding reception.
Deepika, Ranveer share first official pictures
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken to their social media accounts to share the first official picture of their Mumbai reception outfits. They’re both colour-coordinated in cream, traditional attire. Ranveer is wearing a sherwani and Deepika is in a sari, with heavy jewellery.
Ranveer’s parents and sister welcome guests
Ranveer's parents, Anju and Jugjeet Bhavnani, and his sister, Ritika, are at the venue's entrance, welcoming guests. Ritika is reportedly hosting the reception.
Here are picture of Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, arriving at the venue
Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, made a last-minute inspection of the venue, and posed for the gathered photographers.
Here's a closer look at the reception venue preparations
From floral decorations to grand courtyards, here are a few pictures of all the preparations that have gone into transforming the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, ahead of Deepika and Ranveer's reception party.
Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, has arrived at the venue
Ranveer Singh’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, has been photographed arriving at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. She is wearing a black and gold lehenga and was making a last-minute inspection of the venue before guests begin arriving.
Will Deepika’s sister, Anisha, get involved in another ‘who wore it better?’
Anisha Padukone, Deepika’s sister, wore a blue lehenga at the Bengaluru reception. The outfit was a part of Sabyasachi’s ready-to-wear bridal couture collection, An Endless Summer. Alia Bhatt wore a version of the same lehenga at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.
What (and who) will Deepika and Ranveer wear?
While both Deepika and Ranveer have stuck with Sabyasachi outfits thus far - with two exceptions, when Ranveer wore Rohit Bal and Manish Malhotra - fans are excited to see which designer will craft their look for the Mumbai reception. In the meanwhile, why don’t you watch this special making-of video shared by Sabyasachi of Deepika’s red wedding lehenga.
The media have arrived at the venue
While the function is supposed to begin at 8 pm, mediapersons have begun arriving at the venue. Watch a video of the greeting area being set up.
The Grand Hyatt is all decked up for the celebrations
Pictures of the 5-star venue, the Grand Hyatt at Santa Cruz, have been shared online. We can see the preparations on in full swing, with decorations being put up. A stage has been set up, and the venue has been decorated with flowers.
Taka a look at the invitation card
The white and gold reception invite is simple and classy and bears the names of the two families as the hosts of the evening.