Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception LIVE updates: Couple shares first official pics

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The party is expected to begin before 8 pm, and will be attended by close family members and mediapersons. The couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and are scheduled to organise another on December 1, this time for their industry friends.

The reception will be held at the Grand Hyatt, and is organised by Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani. The Bengaluru reception was organised by Deepika’s parents, Ujjala and Prakash Padukone.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como over a two-day affair on November 14 and 15. Two ceremonies - Konkani and Anand Karaj - were held, and official pictures from the festivities were shared by the couple on their social media upon their return to India. Deepika and Ranveer were given a heroes’ welcome when they touched down in Mumbai on November 17.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai wedding reception.

8:35 pm IST Deepika, Ranveer share first official pictures Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken to their social media accounts to share the first official picture of their Mumbai reception outfits. They’re both colour-coordinated in cream, traditional attire. Ranveer is wearing a sherwani and Deepika is in a sari, with heavy jewellery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 28, 2018 at 7:00am PST



