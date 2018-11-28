Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s second wedding reception to be held in Mumbai today. Here are the details

A week after their Bengaluru reception, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to throw their second wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The newlyweds had flown to Mumbai a day after the lavish reception in Bengaluru for a bash which was hosted by Deepika’s parents Ujjala and Prakash Padukone. While several sportspersons and family members had attended that function, the couple have invited the Indian media for their first Mumbai reception, which will only have their close family members in attendance.

Invite and venue

The white and gold reception invite is simple and classy and bears the names of the two families as the hosts of the evening. The guests have been invited to arrive for the reception from 8pm onwards at The Grand Hyatt hotel. It is to be noted, the post-wedding party hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani was also held at the same hotel, which will continue to remain the venue of their third wedding reception for the film fraternity on December 1.

What the newlyweds will wear

Looking at Ranveer and Deepika’s recent fashion choices, one can only wonder what the couple will choose to don for their second reception. But going by Deepika’s fascination for Sabyasachi’s designer wear, we expect her to wear one of his classy creations for this one too. For the record, Deepika had pulled off a Frida Kahlo in a Sabyasachi Dil Guldasta lehenga at their post-wedding dance party in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple’s Sikh wedding ensembles and jewellery were also from the same designer. Ranveer’s attire and Deepika’s jewellery for their Konkani wedding ceremony were also his creations.

Ranveer and Deepika at their post-wedding party in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Ranveer and Deepika during their Anand Karaj ceremony in Italy. (Instagram)

The second Mumbai reception

The newlyweds will host their third wedding reception for their industry friends on December 1. According to a report in Spotboye.com, Ranveer has also invited Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif on text. For the uninitiated, Katrina is the former girlfriend of Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. A host of actors, co-stars, filmmakers and friends are expected to attend the do.

