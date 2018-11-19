Deepika Padukone holds mother-in-law’s hands as she poses with Ranveer Singh’s family after wedding. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after their wedding in Italy, which was as gorgeous as it was secret. Other than close family, friends and members of their teams, the wedding was a no-go area for media with its security detail being compared to that accorded to world leaders.

However, now some of the photos from the Lake Como nuptials have trickled down to social media and a special one is of the newlyweds posing with Ranveer’s family. Ranveer and Deepika, on the day of their Konkani ceremony, can be seen with Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, his mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani. What really caught our attention is how Deepika holds ma-in-law Anju’s hand on the photo.

Deepika wore a red-and-gold kanjeevaram saree at the ceremony while Ranveer chose a veshti, kurta and angavastram -- both chose designer Sabyasachi for the occasion.

The couple got married in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and shared their first photos on Thursday. Ranveer and Deepika touched down in Mumbai on Sunday and are expected to shift to Deepika’s residence in the city’s Prabhadevi today.

At the airport on Sunday, Deepika wore a straight-cut beige suit with traditional red Banarasi dupatta, with sindoor on her forehead, henna on her hands and traditional red 'chooda' (bangles) on her wrists. Ranveer sported a matching kurta-pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wave to paparazzi in Mumbai.

Ranveer had his protective arm around Deepika throughout the walk from the exit to the car. Both of them opted for round sunglasses to complete their look.

Deepika and Ranveer will host three wedding receptions -- one in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai. They are also expected to go on a short honeymoon before Ranveer returns for promotional duties for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 09:40 IST