New Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding pic has them posing with their teams. See it here

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding ceremony has been the talk of the town. The couple kept fans waiting for their wedding pictures but now that the ceremonies have concluded, some great moments captured at their wedding ceremonies on November 14, 15 are being shared by friends on Instagram. One such picture is a beautiful work-fam portrait of the bride and the groom with their teams. In the picture are Sumana Ghosh, Susan Rodriguez, Anju Bhavnani, Darshan Yewalekar, Jayesh Kishanchandani, Aditi Sapre among others.

The picture was shared by stylist Nitasha Gaurav who captioned it, “Us and ours.#MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi.”

Ranveer and Deepika will return to India on November 18 and will host a reception in Bengaluru for the family on November 21. The two actors will reportedly also meet the media together on November 28, followed by a grand reception for friends from Bollywood on December 1.

Ranveer and Deepika are expected to take a short honeymoon break before getting back to work. Ranveer will be seen in December release, Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. He will then be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, followed by the big-budget period film Takht that will be directed by Karan Johar. Deepika will begin work on her next film being directed by Meghna Gulzar in which she will play the role of an acid attack survivor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 20:30 IST