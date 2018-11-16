Deepika Padukone’s bridal dupatta with a Sanskrit quote is a blessing in itself. See pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared their wedding pictures, bringing respite to their millions of fans who had been flooding social media with their requests. And the ones they’ve shared were definitely worth the wait. The actors shared two pictures on their social handles – one each from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies. While the functions were well colour coordinated, fans can’t stop gushing over the bride, who looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi lehenga during the Sindhi ceremony.

While everything from her henna-laden hands to her traditional heavy jewellery drew our attention, her dupatta was the major highlight. The Sanskrit quote ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ can be seen written in gold on the border. The quote is often used in Hindu households as a blessing by the elders and translates to ‘May you always be lucky as a married woman’. Indeed, the actor has been showered with blessings and wishes from her industry friends and fans, who took to social media to share their warm wishes for the couple.

Reminding us of her Padmaavat days, Deepika donned heavy traditional jewellery, also designed by Sabyasachi, with a huge mang-tika adorning her forehead, and several rings on her henna laden hands. The Bengaluru beauty also sported kaleere – usually worn by Punjabi brides. In the wedding picture shared by the couple, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen lost in a brief conversation during the Sindhi rituals. The groom was dapper in a red sherwani, paired with a heavy sequinned stole, and sported a red silk turban along with precious jewels adorning his neck.

Both the functions were held at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The Konkani wedding was an all-white affair as everyone except the bride was dressed in white. The wedding venue was also decorated with thousands of white flowers which were changed to red for the Sindhi rituals the next day.

Ranveer Singh and his family members were spotted in white during the Konkani wedding ceremony. (AP)

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 10:21 IST