Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring is as lavish as her wedding. See pics

The Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding was held at Lake Como in Italy amid much pomp and show. The newlyweds finally shared their much-awaited wedding pictures post the Sindhi ceremony at Villa del Balbianello and had everyone in awe. Looking resplendent in a Sabyasachi bridal lehenga and jewellery, Deepika made for the most beautiful bride during the second rituals held on November 15. But what caught the attention of the world besides the Sanskrit quote on her dupatta, was Deepika’s huge solitaire which could be seen standing out of the many rings the actor wore for her nuptials. Looking gorgeous on her henna-laden hands, the rectangle solitaire set in platinum has got the town talking for its mere size.

It is to be noted, Deepika’s Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra, who is also set to tie the knot with singer Nick Jonas, on December 2, had caught the attention of the media and her fans with the rock on her finger. The engagement ring features a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum and is estimated to be around Rs 2.1 crore. If this sounds expensive, Sonam Kapoor had flaunted around Rs 90 lakh solitaire at the Cannes Film Festival soon after her lavish wedding in May this year. On the other hand, Virat Kohli gifted his ladylove Anushka Sharma an approximately Rs 1 crore diamond ring by an Austria-based designer.

Shilpa Shetty also proudly flaunts her 20-carat, heart-shaped solitaire given by husband Raj Kundra and is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. Asin, however, is said to have one of the most expensive engagement rings – a 20-carat solitaire with her and husband Rahul Sharma’s initials etched under the diamond and the band of the ring. It was estimated to be around Rs 6 crore. Talk about actors and their engagement rings, one can’t miss Kareena’s 5-carat platinum band worth around Rs 75 lakh and Aishwarya’s 53-carat solitaire said to cost Rs 50 lakh approximately.

While Deepika had chosen red for the Sindhi wedding, Ranveer had also chosen a red sherwani from the same designer for the D-day. In another picture of their Konkani marriage ceremony held on November 14, Deepika can be seen smiling in a golden Sabyasachi sari and traditional jewellery while Ranveer is decked up in a white silk dhoti and kurta.

