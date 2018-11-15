Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding was magical, she has never been happier, says actor’s cousin

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on Wednesday in a Konkani ceremony and have kept an entire nation and their legion of fans waiting for their wedding pictures. While information from the wedding destination, Lake Como in Italy, is hard to come by, every now and then one does come across some information from their family and friends, which gives us a peek into the developments.

Like Deepika’s cousin Amit Padukone, who took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and welcome Ranveer into the family. While he didn’t share any pictures from the venue, he made a collage of GIFs from the couple’s film Ram Leela and wrote: “Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you’ve dethroned me as filmiest, but I’ll cope @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi.”

Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope 😉🤗 @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! 😘 #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/RaT86A9QXw — Amit Padukone (@APadukone) November 14, 2018

The secretive wedding ceremony has meant that the fans of stars have to wait endlessly for the first official pictures of the couple. However, since Wednesday evening, some media persons did manage to capture a few grainy pictures and videos of the bride and groom. In an ANI video, Deepika, in a red saree, and Ranveer, in a white kurta, could be seen hiding their faces under huge umbrellas as they left Villa Del Balbianello after the wedding ceremony.

The second ceremony, according to Sindhi tradition, is scheduled to be held on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan are expected to reach Italy today, say reports.

The couple is expected to host two receptions — one in Bengaluru on November 21 and one in Mumbai on November 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 10:36 IST