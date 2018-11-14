Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s mehendi and sangeet saw her tearing up. Details inside

Looks like the wedding of one of the most celebrated couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is a super private affair. With absolutely no pictures allowed whatsoever, getting a peek into the functions seems next to impossible.

However, some information about the ceremonies is finally trickling out. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple got formally engaged on Monday, with just 40 people in attendance, including close family and friends. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer wore a black suit for the occasion. On Tuesday, the report added, two more ceremonies were held—mehendi in the morning and sangeet in the evening.

Amritsar artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which he plans to send as a gift for their wedding. (PTI)

As per a report in DNA, both the functions took place at different venues — Ranveer’s ceremony took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como while Deepika’s function took place at Villa d’Este, which is about five kilometers away.

What was different in their ceremony was that the male members of the family also applied mehendi on their palms.

Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Shubha Mudgal sang songs during the mehendi, said DNA. While Harshdeep traditional mehendi songs, Shubha joined in with Thumri songs. However, DNA added that film songs were also played. Ranveer reportedly made a dramatic entry, dancing to his song, Tune Maari Entriyan (Gunday) while Harshdeep sang a number of sings such as Mehndi Ni Mehndi, Dholak, Kala Shah Kala, Mehendi Hai Rachney Wali.

For sangeet, Deepika and Ranveer colour-coordinated their clothes, said Mumbai Mirror. Both wore Sabyasachi creations (he is reportedly at the venue) in shades of pink and red. Through the ceremonies, Deepika was reportedly seen tearing up even as Ranveer comforted her. Pinkvilla , quoting a guest, said: “Shubha Mudgal was performing a thumri when Deepika Padukone got emotional and was in tears. When she broke down, Ranveer, who could understand her emotional state, walked up to her and hugged her tight and consoled his lady love. He ensured she was smiling again with all his crazy love antics.”

According to ANI, on Wednesday morning, the couple will have a traditional Konkani wedding. A North Indian style Anand Karaj ceremony, reportedly in Sikh tradition, will take place on Thursday, said Mumbai Mirror. The couple is expected to host a private dinner on Thursday evening, before they fly out of Lake Como.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 09:32 IST