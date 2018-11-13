Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh sangeet: Singer Harshdeep Kaur shares first pic from Italy

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has shared the first picture from the wedding sangeet of stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Italy’s Lake Como. Calling the day beautiful, Harshdeep shared a picture of herself in a lehenga as she posed beside the lake near the wedding venue.

“What a beautiful day,” she captioned the photo in which she is seen in a mint green lehenga and her trademark turban. She is seen posing with her husband Mankeet Singh in the picture.

Harshdeep is joined by singer Sanjoy Das who has also reached the venue to perform at the celebrations. “We have reached Milan for a very special occasion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. I am performing with Harshdeep Kaur along with Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan,” Sanjoy wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Sanjoy later deleted the tweet as Deepika and Ranveer have barred all mentions or pictures of their wedding on social media.

Harshdeep posted a picture from her flight. She captioned it: “Off to a very special place for even more special occasion. Arrivederci?” Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared pictures of her trainer and hairstylist from the wedding venue.

According to Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha, the couple is “love personified”. “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do,” she tweeted on Monday.

The couple has been dating each other for six years but never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put rest to months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement of their wedding dates.

After their very private wedding ceremonies, the two stars will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28 respectively.

They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 21:21 IST