Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding events begin, guest says they’re love personified together

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como in Northern Italy. The pre-wedding functions have already begun at Villa del Balbianello as the guests began dropping in to join the couple in the celebrations.

Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav is also among the excited lot who can’t keep calm over the biggest wedding of the year. As her latest tweet says, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove,” we can gasp in wonder that the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in one of the most desired wedding destinations.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

While most of the guests have arrived for the big day, singer Harshdeep Kaur dropped major hints of attending the biggest wedding of the year by sharing her in-flight picture with the cryptic caption, “Off to a very special place for an even more special occasion. Arrivederci.” A picture of her fellow musicians including Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan has been going viral on the web as the team is reportedly set to perform at their sangeet and mehendi ceremony on November 13.

Nitasha had accompanied the actor on his way to Italy and shared a few snaps with her girl gang from their wedding shopping which went with the tagline ‘The ladkey ke side ki ladies’. Among the expected guests are some of the very close friends of the couple like Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

A few wedding rituals had taken place before the couple left in all-white for Italy. While a Nandi Puja was performed at Deepika’s residence in Bengaluru, a Haldi ceremony was held at Ranveer’s house in Mumbai.

The Padmaavat actors will read their wedding vows at the scenic wedding destination that has witnessed the nuptials of many Hollywood A-listers like David Bowie, George Clooney and Kim Kardashian. The two will be getting married on November 14, 15 as per Konkani and Sindhi wedding rituals in accordance with their different heritage. This will be followed by a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28. The couple will reportedly enjoy a brief honeymoon before resuming work.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 09:21 IST