Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wedding prep begins in Italy, her team shares pics

We are just days away from one of the biggest Bollywood weddings—Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot at Italy’s scenic Lake Como on November 14 and 15. Early on Saturday morning, the couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the wedding venue.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport as she leave for her wedding in Italy on November 9, 2018. (IANS)

Ranveer Singh at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as he leaves for his wedding with Deepika Padukone in Italy on November 9, 2018. (IANS)

Ahead of their arrival, members of Deepika’s team, some of whom have already reached Italy, have been sharing pictures from Italy. Among those include her manager, Karishma Prakash, who instagrammed a picture of her hotel room. The cosy room looks nice and chic. Similarly, Deepika’s hair stylist, Amit Thakur too put up a video clip, enroute his journey. They both shared the information as Instagram stories.

Amit Thakur (left) put up a short video clip of him leaving for Italy, while Karishma Prakash put up a picture of her room (centre). (Instagram)

It may be recalled that in both Ranveer’s and Deepika’s households, the pre-wedding functions had commenced from early November. While Deepika’s family had held a Nandi puja, in early November, Ranveer’s family held a haldi ceremony as well. The Deepika-Ranveer wedding will be a three-day affair, which will kick-start with a sangeet ceremony on November 13. Next day will see the duo getting married as per Kannada tradition while on the following day, the families will hold a north Indian wedding, Anand Kaaraj.

Then, on the evening of November 15, the couple will host an intimate party at the same venue. On their return to India, they will host a reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt for all their industry friends. There will also be a reception in Bengaluru.

The wedding is expected to be a strictly family affair with just three people from industry attending it, as per reports. Karan Johar, Sanjay Bhansali and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly be part of the wedding.

