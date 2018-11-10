Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are all smiles as they leave for their wedding venue. See pics, video

The big day in the lives of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is almost here; the Bollywood power couple will wed on November 14 and 15. The couple was spotted at the airport, early on Saturday morning, as they left for their wedding in Italy. Pictures and videos of them at the airport are online and they look happy as they left with their families

Both were seen sporting western outfits in cream; while Deepika was smiling pretty much like a bashful bride-to-be (at one place she can be seen struggling yet smiling to get past the paparazzi even as her security tries to make way for her), Ranveer is characteristically flamboyant self, waving and sending out flying kisses to all.

Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly get married in the scenic Italian town of Como, by the side of its famous lake which also goes by the same name. The duo has reportedly booked the iconic Villa del Balbianello for the occasion. Only family members and a close set of friends (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar) from Bollywood will be part of the ceremony.

According to an earlier report in Mid Day, Deepika and Ranveer will marry in the south Indian tradition as well as in the north Indian way. The four-day affair will begin with a sangeet function on November 13. This will be followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. On November 15, they will tie the knot again, this time in the North Indian way. On November 15, they will hold an intimate party, while a Mumbai reception will take place on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt.

“Since Deepika is a south Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A south Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a north Indian wedding (Anand Karaj).”

Their pre-wedding functions were held in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively. While Ranveer’s family held a private haldi ceremony on November 4, Deepika’s family too held a puja in Bengaluru.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:56 IST