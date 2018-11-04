Ranveer Singh’s haldi ceremony pictures light up the internet, as wedding with Deepika Padukone nears

Pictures of actor Ranveer Singh, enjoying what appears to be the pre-wedding haldi ceremony, have been shared online. In the images, the actor can be seen having a blast, posing for pictures, and even dancing.

Ranveer is wearing a white kurta in the images, with his face and arms unmistakably coated with ‘haldi’. Ranveer and his girlfriend of six years, actor Deepika Padukone, recently announced that they would be tying the knot at a ceremony to be held on November 14 and 15, reportedly in Italy’s Lake Como.

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Just a few days ago, another pre-wedding ceremony took place, this time at Deepika’s place. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, shared pictures from a puja on her Instagram. “Love you to the mooon and back. So so so so so sooooo happy for you. Cant wait for it all to starttttt. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more. @deepikapadukone,” Shaleena captioned one photo.

The couple began dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. They have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Finding Fanny.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Ranveer will have two wedding ceremonies. The four-day affair will begin with a sangeet function on November 13. This will be followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. On November 15, they will tie the knot again, this time as per Anand Karaj rituals.

