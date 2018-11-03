Ranveer Singh’s new Instagram picture will either make you laugh or be concerned

Ranveer Singh has shared a new Instagram picture of himself, on a roller coaster, with the most animated expression on his face. “Me on every rollercoaster ever,” the actor captioned the picture, which has over 600,000 likes in a little over three hours.

Comments on the post fluctuated between laughing out loud, expressing concern, and noting Ranveer’s fancy Gucci T-shirt. Several people also recalled their own roller coaster experiences, and wondered what face they’d made.

Ranveer is known to share ‘embarrassing’ pictures of himself on social media. Who can forget the time he posted an ‘avant garde’ picture from his youth, in which he was sporting a mohawk? His fiance Deepika Padukone commented on that picture, as she does on many of his posts, and expressed her disbelief. Ranveer as recently as October 26 shared a throwback picture from when he was a kid, this one showing a young Ranveer throwing his ‘hands in the air’.

Ranveer and Deepika recently announced their upcoming wedding with a message on social media.

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Deepika and Ranveer have been together for six years. The wedding festivities kicked off with a puja earlier this week. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, posted pictures from the occasion on Instagram. “Love you to the mooon and back. So so so so so sooooo happy for you. Cant wait for it all to starttttt. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more. @deepikapadukone,” Shaleena captioned one photo.

Ranveer will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in director Rohit Shetty’s masala action film, Simmba, about a cop who uses his anger as a superpower.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 19:41 IST