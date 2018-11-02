Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to hug Deepika Padukone when he heard she was getting married

It is the seasons of weddings in Bollywood with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra set to tie the knot this year. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who launched the trailer of Zero on his 53rd birthday on Friday, was asked about the same at the trailer launch.

Shah Rukh, in his trademark style joked, “It is good that everyone is getting married. What do I do? Begani Shaadi Mein Abdula Deewana. They are getting married so good and then they will have kids. I am already married, how can I get married again.” But he wished Deepika and Ranveer on their wedding later this month, saying he gets emotional when his co-stars settle down in their life.

Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday at the trailer launch event for the upcoming romantic drama Hindi film Zero in Mumbai on November 2. (AFP)

“When I came in the film industry I started acting with Sridevi ji, Madhuri (Dixit) ji. They got married. I have flowered as an actor and star because of the love these ladies have given me. The second generation got married and this is the third set who is getting married. I get really emotional when they get married. I called Deepika and I wanted to hug her, I told her be happy. My love to Deepika and Ranveer. We will be celebrating as and when they call,” he said

“As a matter of fact both Deepika and Anushka made their acting debut with me. So it is special for me,” he added. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om while Anushka made her debut with him in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in Italy on November 14 and 15. Priyanka is rumored to marry her American singer fiance Nick Jonas on December 2.

