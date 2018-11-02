Here’s what Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have planned for their wedding sangeet on Nov 30

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur and the wedding is expected to include a lot of singing and dancing as part of the celebrations. The bride-to-be has already kick-started the celebrations with a star-studded bridal shower in New York. Now, the reports of the couple prepping to perform at their sangeet ceremony on November 30 are doing the rounds on the internet. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that a few popular Bollywood singers will also perforrm at the event.

According to the report, a source has revealed, “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet.” The report also states that Priyanka will be performing on some of her popular songs, which she has herself shortlisted for the day.

The Quantico star got engaged to the American singer in a traditional roka ceremony in August. The ceremony was followed by an intimate bash, which had Priyanka’s selected industry friends in presence. Nick had gone down on one knee for the two-time People’s Choice Award winner on her birthday. The Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany diamond on her finger is proof enough of his love for her.

The two are now set to tie the knot amid a royal setup at the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur in December. She recently claimed to have already chosen her wedding trousseau in a report. On being asked about the same at the Golden Heart Awards, the actor told ET, “I always believe that everything and anything I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute. So it’s going to be cute and comfortable.” Not only this, a mehendi and a Christian wedding ceremony will also be a part of the celebrations, as reported by Eonline. The report also suggests that the bride has already picked up Ralph and Lauren dresses for her bridesmaids.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:49 IST