Inside Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower: Watch bride-to-be dancing with mom Madhu, Nick Jonas’ mother

One of the most anticipated celebrity weddings is here. Priyanka Chopra, who is to wed American singer Nick Jonas on December 2 in India, held her bridal shower in the US and shared inside photos and a video on Instagram. The first pre-wedding event hosted by Priyanka’s close friends was attended by Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa among others.

Thanking filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey and her manager Anjula Acharia for the gorgeous bridal shower, Priyanka wrote on Instagram: “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you....” She later shared a video where she can be seen dancing with her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Richards and other friends.

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was held at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

In the video, we see Priyanka is in a jubilant mood, dancing her heart out. She is surrounded by her friends and family. Beaming with happiness, the actor was seen in a figure-hugging white strapless gown with a slim diamond necklace.

Nick Jonas was all hearts for the photos from Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. (Instagram)

Priyanka can be seen dancing with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and posing with the ladies of the Chopra and Jonas households, including Madhu and Nick’s mother. There’s also a picture of Priyanka with Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.

Needless to say the pictures have been liked by Nick though he wasn’t there. According to a report in PEOPLE, Nick was travelling and hence couldn’t attend the bridal shower. Quoting a source, the report said: “Nick couldn’t attend because he was travelling, but both Priyanka and Nick’s moms were there. Kevin Jonas Sr. and [Nick’s older brother] Kevin Jonas also attended, and were the only guys there. Both families seemed genuinely excited. They’re in love!” They also danced to a number of hit Bollywood songs.

On the wedding ceremony front, Priyanka has been putting together a grand function to be held at the Mehrangarh Fort, say latest reports. On a visit to India in October for the shoot of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka and Nick made a quick trip to Jodhpur as well.

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower with Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o. (Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick first met at the annual Met Gala in 2017, where they both walked for designer Ralph Lauren. Tabloids were quick to speculate that they were a couple. However, speaking to Jimmy Fallon much later, Nick revealed that nothing really happened at Met Gala and that they were just friends who stayed in touch after the event. However, things changed when they met few months later. They realised that they shared a deep connect and began dating.

Some time earlier this year, Nick proposed to Priyanka in London, which she accepted. Later, they formalised their relationship at a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year. Ever since, the couple has been hogging the limelight and their intercontinental romance has attracted much media attention globally.

