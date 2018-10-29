Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower heralds beginning of wedding celebrations with Nick Jonas. See pics

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding in December, her friends and family hosted a gorgeous bridal shower for the bride-to-be in New York on Sunday. Priyanka stunned in a white strapless Marchesa dress and a beaming smile; she also shared a moment from her fun-filled bridal shower on Instagram.

The party was hosted by Priyanka’s close friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia with Hollywood celebs such as Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and her future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and her daughter Alena on the guest list. Talking to paparazzi outside the NYC venue, the actor said she was “so much” excited for the party.

Sharing a photo as she prepped for her bridal shower, Priyanka can be seen with her friends as she got her hair done. “My girls r in town!” she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick have been together in New York these last few days. They were spotted at a restaurant and as they watched a Broadway musical together. On Monday, she shared a photo of Nick with her nephew and wrote, “Nephew and Boo.”

Priyanka and Nick have made no secret of their relationship and both often post photos of each other. They are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December in an extravaganza that may stretch over days.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai. Talking about the engagement, Nick had said on the Jimmy Fallon show, “We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like ‘Oh my God! It’s official,” the singer joked.”

Priyanka recently called India Nick’s other home in an interview to Extra. “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends in and stay in and he loves Nick knows his way around the country well. Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends and stay in. He knows his way around the country niw. He does know where to go and what’s happening.”

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 09:22 IST