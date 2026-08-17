13 devotees faint at Ujjain’s Nagchandreshwar Temple amid overcrowding on Sawan Monday

At least 13 people fainted at the Nagchandreshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday due to overcrowding, as the temple, which opens only once a year on Nag Panchami, witnessed a rush of devotees as the occasion coincided with the third Monday of Sawan, said temple authorities. The incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered in the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Shravan Somwar and Nag Panchami. (PTI)

According to them, devotees were waiting in the barricaded area opposite the Harsiddhi Temple, which led to overcrowding. Panic broke out when rumours of an electric current leak near a transformer inside the barricaded area spread, said officials.

Officials said that the 13 people had been admitted to a district hospital. According to doctors, they are under close observation.

Police and administrative personnel at the site brought the situation under control.