Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ date night includes a Broadway musical, PDA. See pics, video

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched Mean Girls on Broadway in New York on Friday, the sign behind the couple in one of the photos spelled it out perfectly – We got you babe. After a brief interlude when both Priyanka and Nick were busy with their careers, the couple’s photos have again hit the internet.

Priyanka and Nick stepped out for a date night with the Quantico actor dressed in a stunning emerald green dress with a thigh high slit. She was seen in knee-length boots and a black coat to ward off the NYC chill. Arm in arm, the couple kept their heads down as they were clicked by the paparazzi.

Earlier, photos of Nick and Priyanka were shared by their fan clubs as they were spotted at a restaurant. The two celebs also posed for a photo with a fan that immediately went viral.

It was recently reported that Priyanka Chopra will be shifting to Los Angeles after wedding with Nick. The couple has reportedly bought a beautiful five-bedroom mansion in the Beverly Hills worth $6.5 million. While Priyanka is expected to shift to LA after the December wedding, she will have to shuttle between India and the US for her professional commitments.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in the middle of filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She also has Hollywood film Isn’t It Love ready to be released.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 12:17 IST