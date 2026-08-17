Guwahati, Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap has been awarded the 'Secret Program Fellini' Award at the 27th Lucania Film Festival in Pisticci, Basilicata, Italy, for his film 'Kok Kok Kokoook'. Assamese filmmaker receives 'Secret Program Fellini' Award in Italy

The Fellini Award is presented in honour of celebrated filmmaker Federico Fellini as a tribute to his extraordinary contribution to world cinema and enduring influence on generations of filmmakers, according to a release on Monday.

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf curated the programme and presented the film with the Secret Program Fellini Award, making the recognition a significant moment in Kashyap's emerging international career, the release said.

'Kok Kok Kokoook' is having its European premiere at the Lucania Film Festival, following an international festival journey that began with its World premiere at Busan International Film Festival.

The film subsequently travelled to festivals including the International Film Festival of Kerala and the Dhaka International Film Festival, before arriving in Italy for its European premiere at Lucania.

Made as Kashyap's graduation film at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute , 'Kok Kok Kokoook' marks a remarkable journey from a film-school project to international festival recognition.

The Assamese film revolves around Siken, a migrant chicken seller who loves his RX100 motorcycle very dearly, and when it gets lost, he suffers immensely. Missing his dear bike and fear of being framed in a fake police case, he eventually transforms into the motorcycle himself.

The film is a magic realism take on the contemporary politics of Assam and India as well as the plight of migrants.

"Having our film 'Kok Kok Kokoook' curated by legendary filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and receiving an award from him, feels like a dream. His films have always deeply influenced and inspired me," Kashyap told PTI.

He said that receiving an award named after one of the world's greatest filmmakers and presented to him by another great filmmaker of world cinema is a moment that fills him with renewed thoughts, immense enthusiasm, and inspiration to create and explore new ideas.

''I am deeply grateful to my entire cast and crew, whose collective efforts made this film possible. This recognition belongs to all of us," Kashyap added.

Kashyap's first feature film 'Kok Kok Kokoook', had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. His short film 'The Horse From Heaven' was an official entry at the Oscar Awards 2023 and has won Best Film at the VGIK Film Festival, Golden Raven Film Festival, Bengaluru International Short Film Festival and others.

His nonfiction film 'Flowers In A Hailstorm' premiered at the Nara International Film Festival in Japan.

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