Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend time together in New York amid wedding buzz. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding speculation may be all the buzz right now but the power couple itself is wearing it well. Nick and Priyanka were seen in New York as they went out for a lunch date and, of course, got clicked.

Fan sites shared photos of Nick and Priyanka cosseted against the cold and twinning in black. The two were on lunch date and appeared to be having a great time together.

With both Nick and Priyanka busy with their careers, they often steal time with each other in different parts of the world. Nick often flies down to India so much so that Priyanka said in an interview recently that the country is now his other home.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that invitation for Priyanka and Nick’s wedding have already been sent out. “The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1. They have invited a select guest list of 110 people including relatives and close friends,” a source said, adding that the sangeet ceremony and the bachelor’s night will take place at the Mehrangarh Fort.

There is a complete secrecy around the wedding. “The authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it’s going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them,” added the source. Both Priyanka and Nick are expected to wearing Indian designer outfits on their big day.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 12:04 IST